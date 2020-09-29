UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Government Vows To Protect Fishermen's Property Registering In Record

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 05:30 PM

Sindh government vows to protect fishermen's property registering in record

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Sindh Government fully committed to protect the property of fishermen against natural disasters by registering the same in the official record.

This was stated by the Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch while presiding over a meeting here at his office on Tuesday regarding registration of jetties, boats and launches.

The provincial government also making all out efforts to provide all required facilities to fishermen so that they could improve their socio-economic condition, the Commissioner said and underlined the need of formation of district level committees for conducting survey about the numbers of jetties, boats and launches, assessment and registration as well as preparing strategies against illegal fishing in sea area.

The assessment would help the administration to locate missing boats, launches and fishermen in case of cyclone and other natural disasters, he said and at present, the administration had no proper information about the numbers of boats, launches and fishermen.

The provincial government is providing facilities to fishermen including providing them soft loans and deep freezers, the Commissioner informed and warned that only those fishermen are eligible for fishing who possess a license for the same. Strict legal action will be taken against illegal fishing, he informed.

The meeting was attended among others by the Deputy Commissioner Thatta Usman Tanveer, Deputy Commissioner Badin Dr. Hafeez Sial, Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Sujawal Riaz Hussain Leghari, Director Fisheries Marine Karachi Aslam Jarwar, Assistant Director NADRA Abdul Jabbar and Deputy Director Planning and Development Sanaullah Rind.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Hyderabad Same Thatta Badin Sujawal All Government

Recent Stories

PM once again vows to bring Nawaz Sharif back to P ..

6 minutes ago

Sohail Lashari elected as President Pak-Iran Joint ..

22 minutes ago

Laurel Bank School System students make their teac ..

38 minutes ago

England's Former Football Chief Says Some Clubs Ma ..

29 seconds ago

Kremlin Confirms First Phone Conversation Between ..

31 seconds ago

Kremlin Respects Macron's, Tikhanovskaya's Right t ..

33 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.