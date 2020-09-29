(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Sindh Government fully committed to protect the property of fishermen against natural disasters by registering the same in the official record.

This was stated by the Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch while presiding over a meeting here at his office on Tuesday regarding registration of jetties, boats and launches.

The provincial government also making all out efforts to provide all required facilities to fishermen so that they could improve their socio-economic condition, the Commissioner said and underlined the need of formation of district level committees for conducting survey about the numbers of jetties, boats and launches, assessment and registration as well as preparing strategies against illegal fishing in sea area.

The assessment would help the administration to locate missing boats, launches and fishermen in case of cyclone and other natural disasters, he said and at present, the administration had no proper information about the numbers of boats, launches and fishermen.

The provincial government is providing facilities to fishermen including providing them soft loans and deep freezers, the Commissioner informed and warned that only those fishermen are eligible for fishing who possess a license for the same. Strict legal action will be taken against illegal fishing, he informed.

The meeting was attended among others by the Deputy Commissioner Thatta Usman Tanveer, Deputy Commissioner Badin Dr. Hafeez Sial, Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Sujawal Riaz Hussain Leghari, Director Fisheries Marine Karachi Aslam Jarwar, Assistant Director NADRA Abdul Jabbar and Deputy Director Planning and Development Sanaullah Rind.