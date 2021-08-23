UrduPoint.com

Sindh Government Working On Karachi Traffic Decongestion Projects: SACM

Mon 23rd August 2021

Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on Board of Investment and Private Public Partnership Projects (BoI-PPP), Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has said that the Sindh government has initiated various traffic decongestion projects for Karachi which would provide relief to citizen

Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on board of Investment and Private Public Partnership Projects (BoI-PPP), Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has said that the Sindh government has initiated various traffic decongestion projects for Karachi which would provide relief to citizen.

This he said while presiding over a meeting of the officers of Public Private Partnership Projects here at Finance Department on Monday. Director General Khalid Mehmood Shaikh, Director Finance Yasir Mumtaz Khokhar and other officers also attended the meeting.

Director Finance, Yasir Mumtaz Khokhar briefed the SACM on the projects to decongest Karachi regarding traffic pressure.

He told that presently work was going on Malir Expressway Project at the cost of Rs.

27.5 billion while M9-N5 Link Road Project at the cost of Rs 6.5 billion was also under way.

He said that under the Urban Road Initiatives, three very important projects such as remodeling of ICI bridge, Korangi Link Road Project and Mauripur Expressway are under way at the cost of Rs. 30 billion.

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar said that the purpose of Karachi Traffic Decongestion Projects was to minimize traffic pressure on main arteries of Cosmopolitan city and to provide relief to the people as Traffic was increasing day by day.

He was sure that after completion of these projects, the people would take a sigh of relief and would definitely appreciate Sindh Government' s initiatives.

