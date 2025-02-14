Sindh Governor administers oath to Justice Muhammad Junaid Ghaffar as acting SHC CJ

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) The Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday administered an oath to Justice Mr. Muhammad Junaid Ghaffar as Acting Chief Justice (CJ) of the Sindh High Court (SHC) at Governor House Sindh.

The oath taking ceremony was attended by the Judges of Sindh High Court, senior lawyers and others.