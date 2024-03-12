Open Menu

Sindh Governor Administers Oath To New Cabinet Ministers

Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2024 | 08:18 PM

Sindh Governor administers oath to new cabinet ministers

The Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Tuesday administered the oath to new Sindh ministers at the Governor House. The Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah attended the swearing-in ceremony

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) The Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Tuesday administered the oath to new Sindh ministers at the Governor House. The Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Those, who took the oath included Sharjeel Inam Memon, Dr Azra Pechuho, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Saeed Ghani, Jam Khan Shoro, Zia Hussain Lanjar, Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mahar, Ali Hasan Zardari and Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah. The Chief Secretary Dr. Fakhre Alam read out the notification of appointment of ministers.

The Governor and Chief Minister congratulated the newly sworn-in ministers. The Chief Secretary announced 3 advisers on the recommendation of the Sindh Chief Minister. Advisors included Babul Bhayo, Hassan Mazari and Najmi Alam. Zulfikar Shah could not attend the swearing-in ceremony because he could not reach from Islamabad to Karachi.

