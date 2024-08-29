Sindh Governor Administers Oath To Shadow Cabinet Of Youth Parliament
Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2024 | 08:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori administered oath to 60 members of Sindh Shadow Cabinet of Youth Parliament at the Governor House here Thursday. As many as 130 elected members of Youth Parliament also took oath in the ceremony.
The Governor also gave awards to the board of Patrons of Youth Parliament.
Addressing the occasion, the Governor Sindh said that the youth were the valuable asset and bright future of Pakistan, especially the talented youth were the architects of the future. In this regard, the preparation of leadership by the Youth Parliament is welcome, he said.
Kamran Khan Tessori further said that modern IT courses were started to make the youth skilled. Now, after Karachi, they will start IT classes in Hyderabad soon. Inshallah, they will spread the scope of these advanced IT courses in the entire province, he expressed.
The Governor said that it was his mission to make the province the centre of IT and it would be completed soon.
Founder Chairman of Youth Parliament Rizwan Jaffer said that Youth Parliament was starting its 20th anniversary celebrations from today.
