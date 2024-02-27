Open Menu

Sindh Governor Administers Oath To Syed Murad Ali Shah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2024 | 08:31 PM

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Tuesday administered oath to Syed Murad Ali Shah as the Chief Minister of Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Tuesday administered oath to Syed Murad Ali Shah as the Chief Minister of Sindh.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at the lawn of Governor's House, which was attended by Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqir and members of the caretaker cabinet.

Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Muhammad Fakhar Alam Irfan presided over the ceremony.

Members of the National and Provincial Assemblies, Consul Generals of different countries, renowned industrialists and people from different walks of life attended the swearing-in ceremony in large number.

The Governor also congratulated Syed Murad Ali Shah on assuming the office of Chief Minister.

