Sindh Governor Administers Oath To Syed Murad Ali Shah
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2024 | 08:31 PM
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Tuesday administered oath to Syed Murad Ali Shah as the Chief Minister of Sindh
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Tuesday administered oath to Syed Murad Ali Shah as the Chief Minister of Sindh.
The oath-taking ceremony was held at the lawn of Governor's House, which was attended by Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqir and members of the caretaker cabinet.
Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Muhammad Fakhar Alam Irfan presided over the ceremony.
Members of the National and Provincial Assemblies, Consul Generals of different countries, renowned industrialists and people from different walks of life attended the swearing-in ceremony in large number.
The Governor also congratulated Syed Murad Ali Shah on assuming the office of Chief Minister.
Recent Stories
Fire broke out in oil tanker
China's top legislature concludes standing committee session
Unique death rituals of Kailash tribe draw worldwide attention
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali praises role, performance of KP car ..
Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) job fair on Feb 29
IBCC holds constructive discussion to advance exam & assessment system
Ahmed Sultan Khoso as Member Sindh Environmental Protection Tribunal Karachi
Pakistan wins war against terrorism with support of entire nation: Ahsan Iqbal
20 arrested along with fireworks
DHA accident: ATC extends judicial remand of teenage driver
PIEDMC briefs French Consul on investment opportunities in Punjab
Polio drops administered to 316,357 children
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fire broke out in oil tanker1 minute ago
-
Unique death rituals of Kailash tribe draw worldwide attention1 minute ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali praises role, performance of KP caretaker government1 minute ago
-
Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) job fair on Feb 291 minute ago
-
IBCC holds constructive discussion to advance exam & assessment system6 minutes ago
-
Ahmed Sultan Khoso as Member Sindh Environmental Protection Tribunal Karachi7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan wins war against terrorism with support of entire nation: Ahsan Iqbal7 minutes ago
-
20 arrested along with fireworks6 minutes ago
-
DHA accident: ATC extends judicial remand of teenage driver60 minutes ago
-
Polio drops administered to 316,357 children1 hour ago
-
Murad Ali Shah sworn in as Sindh CM1 hour ago
-
Islamabad achieves ‘Zero Out-of-School Children’ campaign targets1 hour ago