Sindh Governor Alarmed Over Worsening Situation In Occupied Kashmir

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 08:52 PM

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, expressing concern over worsening humanitarian situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) due to incessant curfew for nearly two months, said "our hearts weep for the innocent Kashmiri people".

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, expressing concern over worsening humanitarian situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) due to incessant curfew for nearly two months, said "our hearts weep for the innocent Kashmiri people".

People were dying in IOJ&K due to non-availability of medicines and the extent of the deteriorating conditions in the disputed territory would only be clear once the curfew and other restrictions ended, the Governor said while addressing as chief guest at a World Heart Day conference at Dow Medical College, according to a statement issued here on Thursday.

Imran Ismail said pure hearts weep by witnessing injustice anywhere. "Almighty Allah has given us the hearts which help guide us better," he added.

The Governor said Pakistan was currently being run by a person who had a heart. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is visiting the US to attend the United Nations General Assembly session, was urging the international community to convince India to give IOJ&K its legitimate rights. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was working day and night for the rights of the Kashmiris.

The Governor said Indian atrocities in IOJ&K had intensified and the world community should come forward to help Kashmiris.

He said tensions in the entire region would increase if India did not opt for a meaningful dialogue to resolve the Kashmir issue.

Later talking to media, the Governor reiterated that the provision of health facilities was a top priority of the present government.

He said the government would pay Rs. 0.72 million to each patient for the treatment under Ehsaas Program, and the amount would be doubled for the patients with cancer and other serious diseases.

Responding to a question, he said the Sindh government was currently not the part of Ehsaas Program, however, he added, on the special directives of the Prime Minister, the program was initiated in some districts of the province.

Imran Ismail said the government's endeavor was to provide basic health facilities to the masses at their doorsteps.

The Governor also praised the Dow Medical University, saying thatit was doing a great job for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases.

