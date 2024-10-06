Sindh Governor announces gym, IT courses for NPC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Sunday announced to build a gym and start IT courses under Governor's Initiative in National Press Club Islamabad (NPC).

He made this announcement in a meeting with a 17-member NPC delegation on the request of NPC President Azhar Jatoi and Secretary Nayyer Ali at Governor House here.

Governor Tessori said that the services of journalists could not be forgotten. He said that journalist community had a key role in the establishment and continuity of democracy.

The Governor also discussed matters of mutual interest including the role of journalism in democracy. There was a detailed discussion on the promotion of higher education, service creation and stability of the economy in the province.

Tessori said that in this era of inflation, he started distributing ration to the deserving persons so far more than 7 lakh ration bags had been distributed and this process was still going on.

The Governor of Sindh said that there was more than 60 percent population of the youth in the country.

He said that currently 50 thousand young people were receiving free IT training in the Governor House.

On the occasion, NPC Secretary Nayyar Ali informed the Governor that the number of members of National Press Club was 3200 and the Camp office of the club was in Rawalpindi, while the number of women members in the club was 300.