Sindh Governor Announces Gym, IT Courses For NPC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2024 | 07:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Sunday announced to build a gym and start IT courses under Governor's Initiative in National Press Club Islamabad (NPC).
He made this announcement in a meeting with a 17-member NPC delegation on the request of NPC President Azhar Jatoi and Secretary Nayyer Ali at Governor House here.
Governor Tessori said that the services of journalists could not be forgotten. He said that journalist community had a key role in the establishment and continuity of democracy.
The Governor also discussed matters of mutual interest including the role of journalism in democracy. There was a detailed discussion on the promotion of higher education, service creation and stability of the economy in the province.
Tessori said that in this era of inflation, he started distributing ration to the deserving persons so far more than 7 lakh ration bags had been distributed and this process was still going on.
The Governor of Sindh said that there was more than 60 percent population of the youth in the country.
He said that currently 50 thousand young people were receiving free IT training in the Governor House.
On the occasion, NPC Secretary Nayyar Ali informed the Governor that the number of members of National Press Club was 3200 and the Camp office of the club was in Rawalpindi, while the number of women members in the club was 300.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024
Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts
Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing
Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden
Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige
RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar
Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty
Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floods
Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to any attack
LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK SCBA Chief describes constitutional amendment in AJK as an attempt to squeeze freedom of express ..2 minutes ago
-
AJK observes World Teachers Day with due respect and honor2 minutes ago
-
UK delegation meets Speaker Sindh Assembly, discuss education, teachers' training, technical and voc ..12 minutes ago
-
Renowned religious leader Allama Syed Shehanshah Hussain Naqvi visits SAFCO office12 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat chairs meeting of District Child Protection Committee22 minutes ago
-
400 armed policemen deployed around churches22 minutes ago
-
Two members gang of street criminals held22 minutes ago
-
Criminal involved in May 9 violence responsible for cop's martyrdom: Senior Minister32 minutes ago
-
Moderate rain lashes Lahore32 minutes ago
-
President expresses condolence with Shaheed Lt. Col. Ali’s family32 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister rules out talks with protestors, announces Shaheed package for martyred cop's fami ..42 minutes ago
-
Special drive continues for rickshaw drivers to get licenses52 minutes ago