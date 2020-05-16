Sindh Governor, Asad Umar discuss development projects in video link meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail held video link meeting with Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Saturday and discussed various development projects for the next financial year.

The development schemes for inclusion in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21 were deliberated upon during the discussion, said a spokesperson to the Sindh Governor.

The meeting also examined pace of development work on federal government-funded various ongoing projects in Sindh.

The present status of various projects of Karachi, Hyderabad and Tharparkar were also came under discussion on the occasion.

The governor said the federal government was fully committed towards development requirements of the province despite financial problems.

The cooperation of the federal government with regards to improvements in infrastructure of basic amenities was very appreciable as it is aimed at improving the living standard of common man, he remarked.

He said that with the construction of three flyovers at Sakhi Hasan, Five Star and KDA roundabouts in District Central Karachi, the flow of traffic has immensely improved.

The repair and renovation of Mangophir Road and Nishtar Road would also facilitate the commuters in provision of better travelling facilities, he opined.

Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Limited (SIDCL) CEO Saleh Farooqui gave detailed briefing about the status of federal government-funded projects.