UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Governor, Asad Umar Discuss Development Projects In Video Link Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 seconds ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 09:29 PM

Sindh Governor, Asad Umar discuss development projects in video link meeting

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail held video link meeting with Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Saturday and discussed various development projects for the next financial year

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail held video link meeting with Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Saturday and discussed various development projects for the next financial year.

The development schemes for inclusion in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21 were deliberated upon during the discussion, said a spokesperson to the Sindh Governor.

The meeting also examined pace of development work on federal government-funded various ongoing projects in Sindh.

The present status of various projects of Karachi, Hyderabad and Tharparkar were also came under discussion on the occasion.

The governor said the federal government was fully committed towards development requirements of the province despite financial problems.

The cooperation of the federal government with regards to improvements in infrastructure of basic amenities was very appreciable as it is aimed at improving the living standard of common man, he remarked.

He said that with the construction of three flyovers at Sakhi Hasan, Five Star and KDA roundabouts in District Central Karachi, the flow of traffic has immensely improved.

The repair and renovation of Mangophir Road and Nishtar Road would also facilitate the commuters in provision of better travelling facilities, he opined.

Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Limited (SIDCL) CEO Saleh Farooqui gave detailed briefing about the status of federal government-funded projects.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Asad Umar Governor Company Road Traffic Hyderabad Man Tharparkar Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Thailand Aviation Authority Extends International ..

2 seconds ago

Two journalist brothers along with 17 family membe ..

5 seconds ago

Sheikh Rasheed says 30 trains would be made operat ..

2 hours ago

Asia virus latest: Mumbai hospitals at breaking po ..

7 seconds ago

Tourists back in Vietnam's Ha Long Bay as domestic ..

8 minutes ago

Over 4 kg charas recovered from two drug peddlers

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.