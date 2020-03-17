Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail Tuesday urged the Association of Builders and Developers' (ABAD) members to play their role in the success of Naya Pakistan Housing Project

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail Tuesday urged the Association of Builders and Developers' (ABAD) members to play their role in the success of Naya Pakistan Housing Project.

Talking to a delegation of ABAD, led by its Chairman, Mohsin Shaikhani, he said the housing project part of the Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision to ensure quality and affordable housing facilities for the citizens of the country, must be supported by all stakeholders engaged in building and development work.

ABAD delegation that also included Sohail Warind, Hussain Bakshi and Ali Taufiq had a detailed meeting with Ismail at Sindh Governor House to discuss problems and challenges being faced by the body .

They expressed their strong desire to be active partner in the ambitious Naya Pakistan Housing Project, with all sincerity of purpose, in meeting the growing need of masses for a decent housing provision.

Governor Imran Ismail appreciative of the contribution made by the industry in providing employment opportunities to the people said it was important that no compromise is made by those engaged in the field towards quality and public safety.

Sindh Governor assisted by his advisor, Umed Ali Junejo and MPA Jamal Siddiqui said that all genuine problems of ABAD members would be settled and that needed support would also be extended.

On the occasion issues related to coronavirus disease were also discussed and it was agreed that every segment of society has to play its role in prevention of the ailment with due stock towards control and management of the infection.

Governor Imran Ismail urged the ABAD delegation to ensure that sanitizers are readily available for the workers associated with their different projects.