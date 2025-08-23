Open Menu

Sindh Governor Assents To Anti-Terrorism Sindh Amendment Bill 2025

Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2025 | 02:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has approved the Anti-Terrorism (Sindh Amendment) Bill 2025 here on Saturday.

After the Bill is approved, all Federal powers related to the Anti-Terrorism Act will now be exercised by the provincial government, a Governor House spokesman said.

The Sindh Governor approved the Bill under Article 116 of the Constitution. The Amendment Bill comes into force immediately.

