Sindh Governor Assents To Anti-Terrorism Sindh Amendment Bill 2025
Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2025 | 02:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has approved the Anti-Terrorism (Sindh Amendment) Bill 2025 here on Saturday.
After the Bill is approved, all Federal powers related to the Anti-Terrorism Act will now be exercised by the provincial government, a Governor House spokesman said.
The Sindh Governor approved the Bill under Article 116 of the Constitution. The Amendment Bill comes into force immediately.
