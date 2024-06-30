Sindh Governor assents to Budget for FY 2024-25

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Sindh Governor Mohammad Kamran Khan Tessori on Sunday gave assent to the budget for the next fiscal year 2024-25.

He also signed the Sindh Finance Bill 2024-25.

The process of approving the budget has completed with the signature of the Sindh Governor.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh Assembly had approved the Budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 and the Sindh Finance Bill 2024-25 a few days ago.