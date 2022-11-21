Sindh governor assures all out efforts for uplifting Abbasi Shaheed Hospital

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori along with Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab visited different areas of the city on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori along with Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab visited different areas of the city on Monday.

The Governor also paid a visit to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he met patients and their caretakers and inquired them about the facilities available in the hospital.

The medical superintendent, doctors and other officers of the hospital briefed the governor in detail regarding the hospital.

Speaking to the media later, the Governor said Abbasi Shaheed Hospital was one of the biggest hospitals in the city, where not only the residents of its vicinity get their loved ones treated, but people from other areas also come there for treatment.

He said he was informed about issues faced by the hospital during his previous visit and he had decided to take up the issue with concerned authorities to solve the hospital's problems on a priority basis.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah and administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab responded positively and assured immediate measures in the regard, he said.

The Governor said that he was determined to resolve the issues and elevate the standard of the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital at par with the best health facilities in the metropolis. He vowed that people would see visible changes in some time.

He further said Administrator Karachi expressed enthusiasm to work together for the city's development and joint efforts to solve the problems on a priority basis.