Sindh Governor attends convocation ceremony of 34th Air War Course at PAF AWCI

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, was the chief guest of the convocation and graduation ceremony of 34th Air War Course held here at Air War College Institute (AWCI), Karachi on Wednesday.

Addressing the graduating officers, the Sindh Governor said, "PAF AWCI is indeed one of the highest and the most prestigious professional training institute where selected senior military officers are prepared to lead the joint military operations", said a statement.

Imran Ismail further added that the presence of the officers from Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy and allied air forces made this course an excellent platform to benefit from mutual experiences.

Later on, the chief guest awarded certificates to the graduating officers.

Apart from the three services of Pakistan, officers from nine allied countries were amongst the graduates.

PAF Air War College Institute is a premier academic entity of Pakistan Air Force, where senior and mid-level officers are trained in air power doctrine, strategy and employment for higher Command and Staff appointments.