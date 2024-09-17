Open Menu

Sindh Governor Attends Eid Milad Un Nabi (PBUH) Procession

Muhammad Irfan Published September 17, 2024 | 09:30 PM

Sindh Governor attends Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) procession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Tuesday participated in the main procession of Eid Milad un Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) and called for need of unity in the Muslim Ummah.

Talking to the media after participating in the main procession of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) at Memon Masjid, Bolton Market, the Governor Sindh congratulated all the Muslims on the occasion.

On this occasion, the Governor Sindh said that the great love of the participants for the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) in the magnificent procession of 12 Rabi'ul Awwal can be seen.

The Governor also presented cold drinks to the people with his own hands and congratulated the organizers of the reception camps.

Talking to the media, Governor Sindh further said that today we all pledge to work together for the development and prosperity of Pakistan.

He further said that we will not forget the brothers and their children of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India Governor United Nations Palestine Jammu Market Mosque Muslim Media All Unity Foods Limited Love

Recent Stories

Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to ..

Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?

6 hours ago
 Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Col ..

Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration

6 hours ago
 Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First ..

Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..

6 hours ago
 Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

13 hours ago
Nuclear technology offers solution to climate, hea ..

Nuclear technology offers solution to climate, health, energy & food safety woes ..

23 hours ago
 U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political ..

U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..

1 day ago
 Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need t ..

Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!

1 day ago
 Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympi ..

Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..

1 day ago
 TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Inno ..

TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan