Sindh Governor Attends Eid Milad Un Nabi (PBUH) Procession
Muhammad Irfan Published September 17, 2024 | 09:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Tuesday participated in the main procession of Eid Milad un Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) and called for need of unity in the Muslim Ummah.
Talking to the media after participating in the main procession of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) at Memon Masjid, Bolton Market, the Governor Sindh congratulated all the Muslims on the occasion.
On this occasion, the Governor Sindh said that the great love of the participants for the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) in the magnificent procession of 12 Rabi'ul Awwal can be seen.
The Governor also presented cold drinks to the people with his own hands and congratulated the organizers of the reception camps.
Talking to the media, Governor Sindh further said that today we all pledge to work together for the development and prosperity of Pakistan.
He further said that we will not forget the brothers and their children of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine.
Recent Stories
Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?
Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration
Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..
Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024
Nuclear technology offers solution to climate, health, energy & food safety woes ..
U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..
Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!
Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eid Milad-un Nabi (SAWS) celebrated with religious zeal in Balochistan56 seconds ago
-
Commissioner Kohat Division chairs meeting on cleanliness, public governance1 minute ago
-
DC Kasur visits main procession of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi1 minute ago
-
Governor Kundi congratulates Barrister Murtaza Wahab1 minute ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) observed in Karachi with religious fervor1 minute ago
-
LWMC makes extensive cleanliness arrangements41 minutes ago
-
CM chairs cabinet meeting, approves three major initiatives41 minutes ago
-
AUP arranges ceremony in connection with 12th Rabi-ul-Awal51 minutes ago
-
CS Sindh plants tree to observe Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)51 minutes ago
-
Livestock Minister congratulates Muslims on Eid Milad-un Nabi51 minutes ago
-
Faithful celebrate Eid Milad with religious reverence in Sialkot51 minutes ago
-
Exemplary arrangements made on Eid Milad: Azma1 hour ago