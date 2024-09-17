Sindh Governor attends Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) procession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Tuesday participated in the main procession of Eid Milad un Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) and called for need of unity in the Muslim Ummah.

Talking to the media after participating in the main procession of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) at Memon Masjid, Bolton Market, the Governor Sindh congratulated all the Muslims on the occasion.

On this occasion, the Governor Sindh said that the great love of the participants for the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) in the magnificent procession of 12 Rabi'ul Awwal can be seen.

The Governor also presented cold drinks to the people with his own hands and congratulated the organizers of the reception camps.

Talking to the media, Governor Sindh further said that today we all pledge to work together for the development and prosperity of Pakistan.

He further said that we will not forget the brothers and their children of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine.