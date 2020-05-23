(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan and others on Saturday attended the funeral prayers in absentia for those killed in the PIA's plane crash, held at the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) head office here.

Besides, Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PIA Arshad Malik and the members of National and provincial assemblies were also present on the occasion.

The fateha for the victims died in plane crash was also held on the occasion.