Sindh Governor Attends Inauguration Ceremony Of Turkish Consulate In Karachi

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

Sindh Governor attends inauguration ceremony of Turkish Consulate in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Thursday attended the inauguration ceremony of newly constructed building of Turkish Consulate in Karachi.

The governor also visited newly constructed Consulate General compound in Karachi, said a statement.

Earlier, Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlüt Çavusoglu called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor's House.

Mevlüt Çavusoglu remained with the Sindh Governor for sometime and discussed matters of mutual interests including collaboration in trade and economic, investment, science and technology and education and cultural fields, said a statement issued by a spokesperson of the Governor's House.

It was also discussed to exchange information, expertise and best practices for enhanced cooperation to effectively address the challenge of COVID-19 pandemic.

In his address to the inauguration ceremony, the governor said "the government attaches utmost importance to the friendly ties with brotherly country - Turkey." He said that the world was changing and in this changing world Turkey was emerging as a new technology power.

"Turkish companies have shown interest in investment in Pakistan and we welcome companies based on transfer technology," he added.

He said "the Prime Minister's vision is to develop Pakistan and to get this country out of debt for which we are working day and night." The Turkish foreign minister in his speech said "Pakistan has a unique place in our hearts and we always support each other in difficult times."The inaugural ceremony was attended amongst others by Sindh Chief Minister, Ambassador & Consul General of Turkey; COMKAR, Pakistan Navy, DG Rangers Sindh and people from different walks of life.

Earlier, Sindh Minister for Public Health Engineering (PHE), Mines and Minerals Development and Rural Development Mir Shabbir Ali Bijarani accorded a warm welcome to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavusoglu on behalf of the Sindh Chief Minister at Karachi Air Port here, said a spokesperson of Sindh Minister for PHE.

