KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori visited the British Deputy High Commission here on Thursday to attend ceremony organized on the occasion of birth day of King Charles III of United Kingdom.

British Deputy High Commissioner Sarah Mooney and other diplomatic staff received the Governor Sindh on arrival at the Deputy High Commission.

Governor Kamran Tessori participated in the musical event held on the occasion and greeted British nation on the King's birthday.

Kamran Tessori said that Pakistan-UK bilateral relations are entering in a new era. He also invited British investors to invest in the province.

He said there were many sectors in which foreign investors could invest their capital and take benefits of the investment opportunities.

He also assured them of all possible help, support and assistance in this regard.