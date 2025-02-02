Sindh Governor Awards Rs. 1 Mln To Mr. Universe Gold Medalist Rameez Ibrahim
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2025 | 07:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has presented a cheque of Rs. 1 million to Rameez Ibrahim, the winner of the gold medal at the prestigious Mr. Universe competition.
The reward had been previously announced by the Governor in recognition of Rameez Ibrahim’s exceptional achievement, said a news release on Sunday.
During the ceremony, Governor commended Rameez Ibrahim for bringing pride to the nation through his dedication and hard work. He emphasized that national heroes who elevate Pakistan’s image will always be honored and appreciated.
Reflecting on the recognition, Rameez Ibrahim expressed his gratitude, sharing that despite his world championship victory, it was the Governor’s acknowledgment that moved him the most.
He added that this encouragement has strengthened his resolve, and he is now focused on securing his next world title.
