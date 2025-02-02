Open Menu

Sindh Governor Awards Rs. 1 Mln To Mr. Universe Gold Medalist Rameez Ibrahim

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Sindh Governor awards Rs. 1 mln to Mr. Universe gold medalist Rameez Ibrahim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has presented a cheque of Rs. 1 million to Rameez Ibrahim, the winner of the gold medal at the prestigious Mr. Universe competition.

The reward had been previously announced by the Governor in recognition of Rameez Ibrahim’s exceptional achievement, said a news release on Sunday.

During the ceremony, Governor commended Rameez Ibrahim for bringing pride to the nation through his dedication and hard work. He emphasized that national heroes who elevate Pakistan’s image will always be honored and appreciated.

Reflecting on the recognition, Rameez Ibrahim expressed his gratitude, sharing that despite his world championship victory, it was the Governor’s acknowledgment that moved him the most.

He added that this encouragement has strengthened his resolve, and he is now focused on securing his next world title.

Recent Stories

FTA corporate tax awareness initiatives reach over ..

FTA corporate tax awareness initiatives reach over 15,700 participants in 2024

28 seconds ago
 Dubai International Chamber attracts 207 companies ..

Dubai International Chamber attracts 207 companies in 2024

37 seconds ago
 M42, Bahrain Royal Medical Services form strategic ..

M42, Bahrain Royal Medical Services form strategic alliance

1 hour ago
 UAE to compete with seven athletes at Asian Winter ..

UAE to compete with seven athletes at Asian Winter Games

3 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Sadhguru, commends his ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Sadhguru, commends his role in promoting tolerance, ..

4 hours ago
 Over 120 students graduate from Samsung Innovation ..

Over 120 students graduate from Samsung Innovation Campus ’24

4 hours ago
UAQ Chamber’s exports surpass AED15.1 billion in ..

UAQ Chamber’s exports surpass AED15.1 billion in 2024

4 hours ago
 GCC countries received 68.1 million tourists, gene ..

GCC countries received 68.1 million tourists, generated $110.4 billion in 2023: ..

4 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Erth Dubai’ init ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Erth Dubai’ initiative

4 hours ago
 UAE Sustainability Fellowship celebrates graduatio ..

UAE Sustainability Fellowship celebrates graduation of second cohort

4 hours ago
 4.6-magnitude earthquake rattles eastern Ethiopia

4.6-magnitude earthquake rattles eastern Ethiopia

5 hours ago
 TRENDS, Egypt's Minister of Youth highlight import ..

TRENDS, Egypt's Minister of Youth highlight importance of youth empowerment

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan