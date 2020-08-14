UrduPoint.com
Sindh Governor Awards Scholarships To DUET's 145 Students Under PM's Ehsaas Program

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 10:57 PM

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday awarded cheques to 145 students of Dawood University of Engineering and Technology (DUET) Karachi under Prime Minister's Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Program, on the occasion of 74rd Independence Day of Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday awarded cheques to 145 students of Dawood University of Engineering and Technology (DUET) Karachi under Prime Minister's Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Program, on the occasion of 74rd Independence Day of Pakistan.

The Governor of Sindh distributed the cheques of scholarships among the students in a ceremony organized at the Governor's House here on Friday, said a spokesperson to the Governor.

Addressing the gathering, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said Ehsaas program is the largest social sector program in the history of Pakistan which has no precedent.

The Governor Sindh said under this program, scholarships would be given to 50,000 selected students from low-income families of the four provinces, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan every year who would be paid 100 per cent of their tuition fees while they would also be given a monthly allowance of Rs 4000.

Imran Ismail said that in addition to providing cash to low-income group people through Ehsaas Cash, scholarships for needy and promising students is an initiative that would help them to study in the field of their choice without any financial problem.

He said, "Students are our asset because they are our future, which is why under the Prime Minister's Successful Youth Program, young people are being provided investment up to Rs 25 million on easy terms to invest in the sector of their choice," he said.

Loans are being provided to the youths so that they can play a significant role in the development of the country after completion of their education, he added.

He told the scholarship recipients that they have a huge responsibility to make full use of the facilities provided by the government in spite of financial difficulties.

The Governor Sindh said that the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan is unparalleled in every field, be it economic field or social sector.

The Governor of Sindh commented that PM's Smart Lockdown Policy for controlling coronavirus has been very successful in balancing the measures taken to contain spread of coronavirus and the continuation of economic activities.

The Governor said that today they should pledge to give more importance to the national interest than anything else because Pakistan is our identity in the world.

Imran Ismail appreciated the services of Vice Chancellor Faizullah Abbasi and his team in making DUET a prominent educational institution and said that graduates of this university are rendering outstanding services in various fields at home and abroad.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr. Faizullah Abbasi in his address said that education in nine fields of engineering and architecture is being provided in the university at present.

Dawood Engineering College got the status of a university in 2013 while post graduate and PhD programs have been started in 2018, he noted.

He said that 145 hardworking and needy students have been selected for this scholarships Program.

Later, Governor Sindh distributed scholarship cheques among the students.

