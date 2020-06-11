UrduPoint.com
Sindh Governor Briefed About Progress Of Federally Funded Development Projects In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 11:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail were briefed on Thursday by the officials concerned with regard to the progress of ongoing development projects in Karachi, newly envisaged projects and procurement of fire tenders among other issues.

The officials briefed the Governor in a high level meeting on Federal government-funded development projects in Karachi, said a spokesperson to the Sindh Governor.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to the vision of uniform development of the entire country, especially , the Prime Minister has a special interest in the development of Karachi. The cooperation of the federal government in this regard will continue, he added.

The Governor directed the concerned authorities that timely completion of development projects is among the priorities and alternate routes must be ensured before initiating any project.

He said that the federal government would continue to extend all possible cooperation for the development of economic hub of the country "Karachi", and would provide all possible assistance to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation for the solution of the problems of the cities.

In the meeting, Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said that the ongoing and new projects under the federal government would prove to be important to facilitate public, adding that the personal interest of the Prime Minister for the development of the city is welcoming.

Metropolitan Commissioner Syed Saifur Rehman, Bilal Memon of Sindh Infrastructure Development Co. Ltd. (SIDCL) and other officials concerned attended the meeting.

