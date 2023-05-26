Sindh governor briefs PM on ongoing development projects

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Governor of Sindh Kamran Tessori Friday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and briefed him in detail about the ongoing development projects in the province.

The meeting took place as the prime minister is on a day long visit.

The governor thanked the prime minister for taking special interest in the ongoing development projects in Sindh, particularly Karachi.