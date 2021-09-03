UrduPoint.com

Sindh Governor Calls For Promotion Of Scouting In Sindh

Faizan Hashmi 22 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 05:30 PM

Sindh Governor calls for promotion of scouting in Sindh

KARACHI, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail who is also Chief Scout of Sindh has called for an effective coordination between boy scouts and girl guides associations for the promotion of scouting in the province.

He was talking to a three-member delegation of Pakistan Boy Scout Association (PBSA), led by Chief Commissioner PBSA Sarfaraz Qamar Daha, at Governor House on Friday.

He said both associations, with a similar cause, must exchange information and programs, besides having joint ventures in certain projects. "The objective of scouting and girls guides is common, which is character building and service delivery", he added.

The Governor of Sindh advised the leader trainers to pay extra care and attention to the training of young scouts and equip the training centers with modern training gears to keep pace with the future challenges.

He emphasized the need for making scout organizations fully functional at all levels in the province, so that the desired objectives of the movement could be attained. "The objectives could be achieved by pursuing the principles of the movement, through personal sincerity and interest and by enhanced mutual contacts", he added.

