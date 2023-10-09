Sindh Governor calls on Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Murad Khan Domki

Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Murad Khan Domki met Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori in Quetta

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Murad Khan Domki met Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori in Quetta.

They discussed close cooperation between the two provinces, exchange of delegations in various fields and other matters of mutual interest during the meeting, said a statement issued by a spokesperson of Governor's House here on Monday.

They also agreed to further promote the inter-provincial relations.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor Sindh said that development projects are being executed in the provinces with the cooperation of the Center.

Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan said that the role of the Center in the development of Balochistan is commendable.