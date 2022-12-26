UrduPoint.com

Sindh Governor Calls On President

Muhammad Irfan Published December 26, 2022 | 07:02 PM

Sindh Governor calls on President

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori called on the President Dr. Arif Alvi at Governor house here on Monday.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ):Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori called on the President Dr. Arif Alvi at Governor house here on Monday.

According to a Governor house communiqu�, they discussed overall political situation, development projects of the federation in city, and other issues of mutual interests.

The Sindh Governor said that the Federal government was cooperating for the development of the province.

