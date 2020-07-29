UrduPoint.com
Sindh Governor Calls On President

Wed 29th July 2020 | 10:21 PM

Sindh Governor calls on President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Wednesday called on President Dr Arif Alvi to discuss situation in Karachi after the recent rains.

According to a press release, they discussed solutions to the issues which emerged in Karachi after the recent rainfall and reviewed various proposals in this regard.

During the meeting, chief organizer Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Karachi Saifullah Nizai was also present.

The governor would submit these proposals to the Prime Minister.

More Stories From Pakistan

