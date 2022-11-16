UrduPoint.com

Sindh Governor Calls On President Dr. Arif Alvi

Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2022 | 11:42 PM

Sindh Governor calls on President Dr. Arif Alvi

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Wednesday called on President Dr. Arif Alvi at Governor House here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Wednesday called on President Dr. Arif Alvi at Governor House here.

In the meeting, the overall political situation of the country, federally supported development projects in the province, rehabilitation of flood victims, construction of infrastructure and other matters of mutual interest were discussed, said a statement.

Governor Sindh informed the President about the steps taken to create consensus among various schools of thought and political parties.

The President appreciated the efforts of Governor Sindh and wished him success.

Related Topics

Sindh Governor Flood Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Governor Sindh calls on President Arts Councils

Governor Sindh calls on President Arts Councils

1 minute ago
 Eight accused arrested; drugs recovered

Eight accused arrested; drugs recovered

1 minute ago
 Punjab University awards five PhD degrees

Punjab University awards five PhD degrees

1 minute ago
 Adopting profitable business of livestock can put ..

Adopting profitable business of livestock can put country on way to progress, sa ..

4 minutes ago
 PUCAR responsible for promotion of all regional cu ..

PUCAR responsible for promotion of all regional culture: Secretary

4 minutes ago
 FPCCI delegation meets Governor Sindh

FPCCI delegation meets Governor Sindh

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.