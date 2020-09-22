UrduPoint.com
Sindh Governor Calls On Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 09:58 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed issues pertaining to early implementation of the Karachi Transformation Plan and K-4 project.

According to a press release of the PM Office Media Wing, Haleem Adil Shaikh, member of the Sindh Assembly and Saifullah Niazi were also present during the meeting.

The governor said the residents of Sindh were lauding the prime minister's efforts for the progress and prosperity of the province.

The prime minister directed the governor and Haleem Adil Shaikh to take all possible steps for meeting the requirements of the people of those areas affected by recent floods.

