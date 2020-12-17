Sindh governor calls on prime minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and apprised him of COVID-19 situation in Sindh province besides Green Line and Red Line projects.

The Sindh governor also invited the prime minister to visit the province which he accepted, a PM Office press release said.