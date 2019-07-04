Sindh Governor Calls On Prime Minister
Umer Jamshaid 11 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 07:12 PM
Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and briefed him about the ongoing development projects in Karachi including K-4 water supply project
The prime minister accepted the invitation extended by the Sindh governor to visit Karachi on July 11, a PM Office press release said.
During the visit, the prime minister, along with his economic team, would meet the business community.