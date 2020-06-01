UrduPoint.com
Sindh Governor Calls On Prime Minister

Mon 01st June 2020 | 10:42 PM

Sindh governor calls on Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed political and overall situation of the province as well as the coronavirus.

The crash of Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane in Karachi also came under discussion during the meeting.

The governor, while congratulating the prime minister for record reduction in petroleum prices, said the government's decision would provide satisfactory relief to the people.

The prime minister appreciated the efforts of Sindh governor for the resolution of people's problems of the province.\932

More Stories From Pakistan

