Sindh Governor Celebrates Sindhi Culture Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2022 | 11:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori celebrated 'Sindhi Culture Day' by organizing a programme to mark the day at Governor House on Sunday.
The Sindhi folk singers performed on the stage of the Governor House and thrilled the audience with cultural Sindhi songs.
A large number of people attended the event and celebrated the cultural day.