Sindh Governor celebrates Sindhi Culture Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori celebrated 'Sindhi Culture Day' by organizing a programme to mark the day at Governor House on Sunday.

The Sindhi folk singers performed on the stage of the Governor House and thrilled the audience with cultural Sindhi songs.

A large number of people attended the event and celebrated the cultural day.