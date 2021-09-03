Sindh Governor, CEO Global Soccer Ventures discuss proposed Pakistan Football League

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :A two members delegation of football event organizers Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Global Soccer Ventures Mohammed Zabe Khan, and Director Government Relations Shikoh Safvi called on Governor Sindh Imran Ismail at Governor's house and discussed with him the upcoming proposed Pakistan Football League (PFL).

The delegation said that PFL would prove a big professional football league in the entire region. It would be modeled after the English Premier League (EPL), they added.

The delegation informed the Sindh Governor that talks were also underway with some world's great footballers to be a part of this league.

They further informed that the proposed PFL would be launched in March next year.

The Governor Sindh appreciated the efforts of the organizers and assured them that the Federal government would provide all possible support to them.

The Governor said that Pakistanis loved sports and were enthusiastic about such events.