Sindh Governor chairs a meeting on construction plan of Pakistan Quarters

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday chaired a meeting on the issue of Pakistan Quarters that also discussed the construction plan in Pakistan Quarters, at the Governor's House here.

Provincial Assembly Members Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Jamal Siddiqui and Aziz GG also attended the meeting, said a statement.

Addressing the meeting, the Governor Sindh said that the issue of Pakistan Quarters would be resolved soon and a state of the art plan was being prepared for the construction of Pakistan Quarters so that this issue could be resolved.

The Sindh Governor further said that he would talk to Prime Minister Imran Khan to include Pakistan Quarters in the New Pakistan Housing Scheme.

He said that Pakistan Quarters would be built at par with the modern requirements of town planning.