Sindh Governor Chairs Meeting Of Sindh Industrial Liaison Committee

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 07:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday chaired a meeting of the Sindh Industrial Liaison Committee (SILC) at Governor's House.

He said that with the joint efforts of the federal and provincial governments as well as industrialists' cooperation, the nation will overcome the grave challenges of rising unemployment, poverty and weakening economy caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that Industrial Sector is of great importance for economic development of country. The countries with strong industrial sector have showed more economic growth and improvement in national income thereby promoting living standard of population", Governor Sindh added.

He maintained that the incentives announced by the federal government for the construction industry would not only ensure economic activity with the running of over 30 affiliated industries but also generate employment opportunities in the country.

The Governor Sindh assured the members of the SILC that the federal government would continue to extend maximum possible support and assistance to the industrial sector in order to remove the bottlenecks in the development of industries.

Besides, Federal Minister Ali Hyder Zaidi, representatives of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and presidents of different associations of industrial areas in Karachi attended the meeting.

