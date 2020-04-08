UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Governor Chairs Meeting On Ehsaas Program

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 07:36 PM

Sindh Governor chairs meeting on Ehsaas Program

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Wednesday chaired a meeting on Ehsaas Program here at the Governor's House, which was also joined by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Dr. Sania Nishtar, through video link

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Wednesday chaired a meeting on Ehsaas Program here at the Governor's House, which was also joined by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Dr. Sania Nishtar, through video link.

Leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) including Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly, MPA Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Halim Adil Shaikh, Khurram Sher Zaman, Ashraf Qureshi, Leaders of Grand Democratic Alliance Hassanin Mirza, Nand Kumar, Sardar Mohammad Rahim and leaders of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), Faisal Sabzwari, Kishore Zahra and Mohammad Wasim attended the meeting, said a statement.

The meeting discussed the measures to make the Ehsaas Program more convenient and transparent.

Speaking on the occasion, the Sindh Governor said the ongoing lockdown due to Corona virus had affected daily wagers, therefore, providing ration to the affectees of lockdown was a top priority while the financial assistance was also being extended to the deserving people through the Prime Minister's Ehsaas Program.

He said the decision of distributing cash to the deserving people under the Ehsaas Program was a revolutionary initiative and it would help to ease the miseries of needy and deserving people.

He said the combined efforts against the Corona virus and poverty will have positive effects on the needy people and the people should cooperate with the government by staying at home.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan MQM Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Governor Alliance Faisal Sabzwari Government Top Opposition

Recent Stories

Two injured in Hassanabdal dacoity incident

26 seconds ago

Deputy Commissioner for gearing up cleanliness, fu ..

27 seconds ago

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Netherlands ..

30 seconds ago

Portugal's Hotels May Suffer Losses of Over $1.5Bl ..

21 minutes ago

Role of Ulema imperative for creating harmony, awa ..

21 minutes ago

Most Americans Give Government Poor Grade for COVI ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.