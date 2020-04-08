Sindh Governor chairs meeting on Ehsaas Program

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Wednesday chaired a meeting on Ehsaas Program here at the Governor's House, which was also joined by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Dr. Sania Nishtar, through video link.

Leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) including Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly, MPA Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Halim Adil Shaikh, Khurram Sher Zaman, Ashraf Qureshi, Leaders of Grand Democratic Alliance Hassanin Mirza, Nand Kumar, Sardar Mohammad Rahim and leaders of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), Faisal Sabzwari, Kishore Zahra and Mohammad Wasim attended the meeting, said a statement.

The meeting discussed the measures to make the Ehsaas Program more convenient and transparent.

Speaking on the occasion, the Sindh Governor said the ongoing lockdown due to Corona virus had affected daily wagers, therefore, providing ration to the affectees of lockdown was a top priority while the financial assistance was also being extended to the deserving people through the Prime Minister's Ehsaas Program.

He said the decision of distributing cash to the deserving people under the Ehsaas Program was a revolutionary initiative and it would help to ease the miseries of needy and deserving people.

He said the combined efforts against the Corona virus and poverty will have positive effects on the needy people and the people should cooperate with the government by staying at home.