Sindh Governor chairs Tiger Force meeting

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday chaired a meeting at Governor House to activate the Tiger Force which was also attended by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Youth Affairs Usman Dar via video link, said a statement.

Members of Provincial Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Jamal Siddiqui and others were present in the meeting.

The participants of the meeting also made deliberations on other related issues including activation of Tiger Force in Sindh.

The Governor Sindh said that the Tiger Force was being fully activated across the province while in the current situation of coronavirus, the Tiger Force has been given an important national responsibility.

The Governor Sindh further said that the young members of the Tiger Force would inform the people about the precautionary measures to be taken against coronavirus.

At the same time, the Tiger Force will play its role in enforcing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to the public to contain spread of COVID-19.