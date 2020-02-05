Sindh governor, Chief Minister participate in rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris

(@FahadShabbir)

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Wednesday expressed solidarity with the people of Kashmir

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Wednesday expressed solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

They jointly led a rally held in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day commencing from Kashmir Road to Mazar-i-Quaid. Sindh Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, provincial ministers, advisers, special assistants, provincial secretaries and senior police officers also attended the rally.

Addressing the rally, the chief minister said everyone in Pakistan was of the view that Kashmir would become part of Pakistan and vowed that people would continue their struggle for the liberation of Kashmir from the Indian clutches.

Syed Murad Ali Shah urged international community, human rights watchdogs and those who feel pain for Kashmiris to raise voice for their independence and wake the international community from the slumber to liberate Kashmir from the Indian occupation.

The Governor Sindh Imran Ismail also spoke on the occasion and expressed solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

A large number of people participated in the rally and every one was carrying the flag of Kashmir in their hands.

During the rally, songs of solidarity with the people of Kashmir were played and a special band kept performing right from the beginning of rally to end.