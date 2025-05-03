- Home
Sindh Governor, CM Felicitate Armed Forces, Engineers, And Scientists On Test Launch Of Abdali Missile
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2025 | 04:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shahd have felicitated the armed forces, engineers and scientists on conducting test launch of Abdali Weapon System, a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 450 kilometers as part of Ex INUDS, here on Saturday.
They said, in their separate messages, that the peaceful missile program for the protection of the country was vital.
They further said that it would give a clear message to the enemy that Pakistan is read and capable to deal with any situation.
