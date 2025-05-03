Open Menu

Sindh Governor, CM Felicitate Armed Forces, Engineers, And Scientists On Test Launch Of Abdali Missile

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Sindh Governor, CM felicitate armed forces, engineers, and scientists on test launch of Abdali missile

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shahd have felicitated the armed forces, engineers and scientists on conducting test launch of Abdali Weapon System, a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 450 kilometers as part of Ex INUDS, here on Saturday.

They said, in their separate messages, that the peaceful missile program for the protection of the country was vital.

They further said that it would give a clear message to the enemy that Pakistan is read and capable to deal with any situation.

Recent Stories

Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ..

Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of ..

Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of Abdali Weapon System

9 minutes ago
 Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Po ..

Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are co ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025

7 hours ago
 IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen

IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen

16 hours ago
Effective planning essential for sustainable devel ..

Effective planning essential for sustainable development of province: Governor

16 hours ago
 Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India' ..

Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India's blame game: Rana Ihsan

16 hours ago
 IHC gets new Additional Attorney General

IHC gets new Additional Attorney General

16 hours ago
 Man guns down wife over domestic dispute

Man guns down wife over domestic dispute

16 hours ago
 2000 schools activated in Balochistan with recent ..

2000 schools activated in Balochistan with recent teachers recruitment: Chief Se ..

16 hours ago
 Bilawal distributes ownership certificates to floo ..

Bilawal distributes ownership certificates to flood-affected families

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan