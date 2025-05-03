Open Menu

Sindh Governor, CM Felicitate Armed Forces, Engineers, And Scientists On Test Launch Of Abdali Missile

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Sindh Governor, CM felicitate armed forces, engineers, and scientists on test launch of Abdali missile

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah have felicitated the armed forces, engineers and scientists on conducting test launch of Abdali Weapon System, a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 450 kilometers as part of Ex INUDS, here on Saturday.

They said, in their separate messages, that the peaceful missile program for the protection of the country was vital.

They further said that it would give a clear message to the enemy that Pakistan is read and capable to deal with any situation.

Recent Stories

Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha ..

Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in Indi ..

Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India

8 minutes ago
 Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ..

Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of ..

Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of Abdali Weapon System

22 minutes ago
 Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Po ..

Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are co ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2025

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025

7 hours ago
 IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen

IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen

17 hours ago
 Effective planning essential for sustainable devel ..

Effective planning essential for sustainable development of province: Governor

17 hours ago
 Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India' ..

Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India's blame game: Rana Ihsan

17 hours ago
 IHC gets new Additional Attorney General

IHC gets new Additional Attorney General

17 hours ago
 Man guns down wife over domestic dispute

Man guns down wife over domestic dispute

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan