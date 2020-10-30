Sindh Governor, CM felicitate Muslims on Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday felicitated the Muslim brothers and sisters specially the people of Sindh province on the occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW).

In their separate messages on the occasion of 12th Rabiul Awwal, they said that Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW) was close to their hearts because on this day the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) was sent to Earth as the last Messenger of Allah to guide and convey the message of the Almighty Allah.

Imran Ismail said, "We should follow the teachings of our Holy Prophet (SAW).

He said that the day was full of love and reverence and this was the day to share love in the world over.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad said that, "the day taught us to love the humanity and take care of orphans and to respect each other."