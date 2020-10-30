UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Governor, CM Felicitate Muslims On Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW)

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 02:40 PM

Sindh Governor, CM felicitate Muslims on Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday felicitated the Muslim brothers and sisters specially the people of Sindh province on the occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW).

In their separate messages on the occasion of 12th Rabiul Awwal, they said that Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW) was close to their hearts because on this day the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) was sent to Earth as the last Messenger of Allah to guide and convey the message of the Almighty Allah.

Imran Ismail said, "We should follow the teachings of our Holy Prophet (SAW).

He said that the day was full of love and reverence and this was the day to share love in the world over.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad said that, "the day taught us to love the humanity and take care of orphans and to respect each other."

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister World Governor Guide Murad Ali Shah Muslim Share Love

Recent Stories

Federal Public Prosecution warns against accessing ..

1 hour ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 44.88 million, d ..

2 hours ago

Strong growth in global investment demand for gold ..

4 hours ago

UAE Press: New US president can be a lifesaver or ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 30, 2020 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.