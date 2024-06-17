Sindh Governor, CM Felicitate Nation On Eid-ul-Azha
Sumaira FH Published June 17, 2024 | 04:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Monday, felicitated nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, in his message on Eid-ul Azha, extended his Eid greetings to the nation and said that may Allah grant us the strength to make sacrifices for the prosperity of the country.
He said that the nation should unite and defeat the enemy's designs against solidarity and security of the homeland.
He said that investment brought in by the Islamic and other friendly countries will usher a new era of progress and development in the country.
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, in a separate message, felicitated the nation on Eid-ul-Azha and said that the true spirit of Eid-ul-Azha is self-sacrifice.
He said that it was incumbent upon us to include our relatives, neighbors and the poor in the joy of Eid.
The Chief Minister also prayed for the peace and prosperity of the country.
