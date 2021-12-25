Sindh Governor, CM felicitates Christian community on Christmas

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday congratulated the Christian community on Christmas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday congratulated the Christian community on Christmas.

They said that the constitution of the country guaranteed the rights of the minorities.

They said that the Christian community had played an important role in the development of the country.