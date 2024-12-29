Sindh Governor, CM felicitates newly elected KPC body

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) The Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah have congratulated the newly elected body of the Karachi Press Club (KPC).

In their separate congratulatory messages, they wished best for the newly elected body and hoped that they would work for the welfare of the journalist community.