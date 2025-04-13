Open Menu

Sindh Governor, CM Grieve Over Death Of Kodu

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Sindh Governor, CM grieve over death of Kodu

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah have expressed their grief and sorrow over the demise of famous stage and television comedian Javed Kodu, here on Sunday.

In their separate messages, they said that the services of late Javed Kodu to the entertainment industry could not be forgotten.

They also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Recent Stories

UAE athletes dominate in opening day of Abu Dhabi ..

UAE athletes dominate in opening day of Abu Dhabi Beach Wrestling Championship

53 seconds ago
 Thirty-eighth Unified GCC Traffic Week kicks off i ..

Thirty-eighth Unified GCC Traffic Week kicks off in Kuwait

16 minutes ago
 UAE champions raise their tally to 10 medals at Ab ..

UAE champions raise their tally to 10 medals at Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu T ..

31 minutes ago
 Dubai Police to launch first-ever International K9 ..

Dubai Police to launch first-ever International K9 Show

46 minutes ago
 Dubai AI Week to welcome industry leaders, experts ..

Dubai AI Week to welcome industry leaders, experts, officials from over 100 coun ..

1 hour ago
 Updated Conference in Nephrology discusses AI's ro ..

Updated Conference in Nephrology discusses AI's role in improving nephrology ser ..

1 hour ago
First UAE-Morocco Business Council convenes in Sha ..

First UAE-Morocco Business Council convenes in Sharjah

2 hours ago
 UAE among best countries in quality of healthcare ..

UAE among best countries in quality of healthcare according to international ran ..

2 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed: Dubai FinTech Summit reflect ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed: Dubai FinTech Summit reflects Mohammed bin Rashid’s visi ..

2 hours ago
 Road fatalities in Dubai down from 21.7 per 100,00 ..

Road fatalities in Dubai down from 21.7 per 100,000 people in 2007 to 1.8 in 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality awards new stormwater drainage ..

Dubai Municipality awards new stormwater drainage project contracts worth AED1.4 ..

2 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi leads SBA's strategic vision at f ..

Bodour Al Qasimi leads SBA's strategic vision at fourth board meeting

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan