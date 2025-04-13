Sindh Governor, CM Grieve Over Death Of Kodu
Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2025 | 06:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah have expressed their grief and sorrow over the demise of famous stage and television comedian Javed Kodu, here on Sunday.
In their separate messages, they said that the services of late Javed Kodu to the entertainment industry could not be forgotten.
They also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.
