Sindh Governor, CM Grieve Over Death Of Senator Ilyas Ahmed Bilour
Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2024 | 05:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday expressed their grief over the death of Awami National Party leader and former Senator Ilyas Ahmed Bilour.
In their separate statements, they prayed for the elevation of deceased ranks in Jannah and patience for the bereaved family members.
