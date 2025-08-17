- Home
Sindh Governor, CM Grieve, Take Notice Of Senior Journalist Khawar Hussain's Mysterious Death
Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2025 | 06:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah have expressed their grief and sorrow over the mysterious death of Dawn news Karachi based senior journalist Khawar Hussain, who was found dead in his car on Hyderabad road in Sanghar.
In their separate condolence messages, the Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori expressed heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family of late Khawar Hussain.
He said, 'Khawar Hussain's murder is a great tragedy for journalism and society.'
He directed the relevant institutions for a complete and transparent investigation into the murder.
Tessori said, 'The accused will be brought to justice.
'
Meanwhile, the Sindh chief minister while taking notice of the unnatural death of senior journalist Khawar Hussain in Sanghar, had sought a report from the IGP Police.
The chief minister had directed the IG Police to hand over the investigation to the best police officer.
The real cause of death should be found out through investigation, he said adding that the administration should provide full support and cooperation to the beraved family.
Provincial ministers, journalist community, friends and family members have also shocked over the incident and have prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.
