Sindh Governor, CM Grieves Over Death Of PPP Leader Taj Haider
Faizan Hashmi Published April 09, 2025 | 12:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2025) Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah grieved over the death of Central Secretary General of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Taj Haider here on Tuesday.
In their separate condolence messages, they prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.
