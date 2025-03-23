Open Menu

Sindh Governor, CM Pay Homage To Quaid-e-Azam On Pakistan Day

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Sindh Governor, CM pay homage to Quaid-e-Azam on Pakistan Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) The Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with his Cabinet members visited the mausoleum of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to pay homage on the occasion of Pakistan Day here on Sunday.

They laid wreaths at Mazar-e-Quaid and prayed for the prosperity and development of the country.

They also inked their impressions in the visitor’s book.

