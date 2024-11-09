Sindh governor, CM vehemently condemn Quetta terrorist explosion

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori and Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah have vehemently condemned a terrorist blast in Quetta railway station on Saturday.

In their separate communiques, they expressed their deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives in the explosion.

The governor and CM said expressed their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased.

They termed the explosion as a cowardly act of terrorism. They also prayed for the recovery of the injured persons.